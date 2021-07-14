Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.00 changed hands at -$0.49 or -3.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.87B. OUST’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.75% off its 52-week high of $17.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.55, which suggests the last value was 37.08% up since then. When we look at Ouster Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the Ouster Inc. (OUST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OUST as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Instantly OUST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.58 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -3.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is -5.44% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OUST’s forecast low is $14.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.67% for it to hit the projected low.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.52% of Ouster Inc. shares while 20.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.74%. There are 20.18% institutions holding the Ouster Inc. stock share, with Tao Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.97% of the shares, roughly 11.25 million OUST shares worth $95.65 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.13% or 1.82 million shares worth $15.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021.