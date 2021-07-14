NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 2.92 million NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $40.62 changed hands at -$0.67 or -1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.74B. NRG’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.52% off its 52-week high of $44.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.22, which suggests the last value was 30.53% up since then. When we look at NRG Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.05 million.

Analysts gave the NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NRG as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. NRG Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.46.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) trade information

Instantly NRG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 42.08 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is 8.90% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NRG’s forecast low is $41.00 with $57.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.94% for it to hit the projected low.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NRG Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.27% over the past 6 months, a 159.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NRG Energy Inc. will rise 15.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 129.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.18 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that NRG Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $3.94 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.65 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.10%. The 2021 estimates are for NRG Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -86.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.60% per year.

NRG Dividends

NRG Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09. The 3.20% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.30. It is important to note, however, that the 3.20% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.96% of NRG Energy Inc. shares while 98.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.71%. There are 98.75% institutions holding the NRG Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.23% of the shares, roughly 29.94 million NRG shares worth $1.13 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.19% or 22.5 million shares worth $848.99 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Putnam Equity Income Fund. With 6.9 million shares estimated at $260.4 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Equity Income Fund held about 2.57% of the shares, roughly 6.28 million shares worth around $229.24 million.