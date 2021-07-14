NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.0 million NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.75. With the company’s per share price at $0.61 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.72M. NBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -218.03% off its 52-week high of $1.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 16.39% up since then. When we look at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 833.42K.

Analysts gave the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NBY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Instantly NBY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6650 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.91%, with the 5-day performance at -5.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) is -16.99% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NBY’s forecast low is $1.90 with $3.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -432.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -211.48% for it to hit the projected low.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.84% over the past 6 months, a 51.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 73.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.01 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.59 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.90%. The 2021 estimates are for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 35.10%.

NBY Dividends

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.21% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 5.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.99%. There are 5.97% institutions holding the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million NBY shares worth $0.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $83796.0 under it, the former controlled 0.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 65659.0 shares worth around $74194.0.