Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $3.63 changed hands at -$0.23 or -5.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.84M. NVFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.34% off its 52-week high of $7.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 60.06% up since then. When we look at Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 382.28K.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) trade information

Instantly NVFY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.66 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -5.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.52%, with the 5-day performance at 6.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) is 16.72% up.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Nova LifeStyle Inc. earnings to decrease by -314.20%.

NVFY Dividends

Nova LifeStyle Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 16.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.46% of Nova LifeStyle Inc. shares while 5.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.22%. There are 5.14% institutions holding the Nova LifeStyle Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.41% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million NVFY shares worth $0.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.76% or 42072.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 42072.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 18912.0 shares worth around $61274.0.