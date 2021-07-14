NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.34 million NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s per share price at $14.91 changed hands at -$0.16 or -1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.50B. NOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.86% off its 52-week high of $18.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.70, which suggests the last value was 48.36% up since then. When we look at NOV Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.72 million.

Analysts gave the NOV Inc. (NOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended NOV as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NOV Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Instantly NOV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.26 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.59%, with the 5-day performance at 2.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is -11.93% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NOV’s forecast low is $12.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.52% for it to hit the projected low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NOV Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.93% over the past 6 months, a -30.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NOV Inc. will fall -750.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.38 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that NOV Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.5 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.00%. The 2021 estimates are for NOV Inc. earnings to increase by 53.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.90% per year.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 30.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of NOV Inc. shares while 94.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.87%. There are 94.36% institutions holding the NOV Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.29% of the shares, roughly 44.12 million NOV shares worth $605.27 million.

Pzena Investment Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.12% or 39.52 million shares worth $542.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 23.77 million shares estimated at $294.23 million under it, the former controlled 6.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 10.97 million shares worth around $150.46 million.