Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 2.98 million Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $15.89 changed hands at -$0.17 or -1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.31B. MLCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.84% off its 52-week high of $23.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.50, which suggests the last value was 8.75% up since then. When we look at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

Analysts gave the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MLCO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Instantly MLCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.58 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.34%, with the 5-day performance at -3.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is -9.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MLCO’s forecast low is $14.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.82% over the past 6 months, a 73.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will rise 55.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 89.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $688.84 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $968.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $175.85 million and $238.51 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 291.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 306.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.92%. The 2021 estimates are for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited earnings to decrease by -441.30%.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 18 and August 23. The 3.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.49. It is important to note, however, that the 3.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares while 40.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.04%. There are 40.04% institutions holding the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.19% of the shares, roughly 29.62 million MLCO shares worth $589.8 million.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.30% or 20.59 million shares worth $409.86 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. With 28.06 million shares estimated at $520.59 million under it, the former controlled 5.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 6.89 million shares worth around $137.21 million.