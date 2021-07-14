MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 9.96 million MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.30 changed hands at -$8.7 or -51.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.28M. MDIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -109.64% off its 52-week high of $17.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.27, which suggests the last value was 72.65% up since then. When we look at MediaCo Holding Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.
MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information
Instantly MDIA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 141.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.40 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -51.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 218.62%, with the 5-day performance at 141.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) is 116.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.
MDIA Dividends
MediaCo Holding Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.
MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.81% of MediaCo Holding Inc. shares while 28.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.34%. There are 28.41% institutions holding the MediaCo Holding Inc. stock share, with Standard General L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.56% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million MDIA shares worth $0.62 million.
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.25% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. With 67571.0 shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 12992.0 shares worth around $43393.0.