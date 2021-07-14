MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 9.96 million MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.30 changed hands at -$8.7 or -51.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.28M. MDIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -109.64% off its 52-week high of $17.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.27, which suggests the last value was 72.65% up since then. When we look at MediaCo Holding Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

Instantly MDIA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 141.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.40 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -51.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 218.62%, with the 5-day performance at 141.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) is 116.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MDIA Dividends

MediaCo Holding Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.81% of MediaCo Holding Inc. shares while 28.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.34%. There are 28.41% institutions holding the MediaCo Holding Inc. stock share, with Standard General L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.56% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million MDIA shares worth $0.62 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.25% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. With 67571.0 shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 12992.0 shares worth around $43393.0.