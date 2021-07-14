Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 0.81 million Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.61. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.74 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $150.71M. MTNBâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -200.0% off its 52-week high of $2.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 10.81% up since then. When we look at Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Analysts gave the Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MTNB as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Instantly MTNB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7881 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -2.67% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.97%, with the 5-day performance at -0.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) is -12.79% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MTNBâ€™s forecast low is $0.90 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -305.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -53.25% over the past 6 months, a -8.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,469.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.53 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7,550.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 6.30%.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.79% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares while 20.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.04%. There are 20.24% institutions holding the Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock share, with Boxer Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.62% of the shares, roughly 11.48 million MTNB shares worth $12.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.84% or 7.85 million shares worth $8.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5.17 million shares estimated at $5.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $2.37 million.