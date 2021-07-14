Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Could Make Significant Gains? – Marketing Sentinel
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session,, 1.24 million Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.75 changed hands at -$0.75 or -4.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.63B. MGY’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.05% off its 52-week high of $16.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.09, which suggests the last value was 72.27% up since then. When we look at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Analysts gave the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MGY as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Instantly MGY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.88 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -4.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 119.55%, with the 5-day performance at 2.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 2.38% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MGY’s forecast low is $13.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 77.75% over the past 6 months, a 7,100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation will rise 550.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 616.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 74.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $222.64 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $246.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $82.84 million and $126.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 168.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 95.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings to increase by 8350.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.69% per year.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.87% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 101.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.42%. There are 101.12% institutions holding the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock share, with EnerVest Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.81% of the shares, roughly 29.5 million MGY shares worth $338.7 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.54% or 18.51 million shares worth $212.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. With 4.47 million shares estimated at $51.33 million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 4.35 million shares worth around $52.5 million.

