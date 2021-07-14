Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.79 million Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $57.33 changed hands at -$2.34 or -3.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.68B. LPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.18% off its 52-week high of $76.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.47, which suggests the last value was 53.83% up since then. When we look at Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.51 million.

Analysts gave the Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LPX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) trade information

Instantly LPX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 60.26 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -3.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.24%, with the 5-day performance at 1.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is -2.18% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LPX’s forecast low is $70.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Louisiana-Pacific Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 48.68% over the past 6 months, a 188.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 41.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will rise 860.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 101.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.18 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $530.64 million and $795 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 121.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation earnings to increase by 183.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

LPX Dividends

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 06. The 1.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 1.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares while 99.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.99%. There are 99.11% institutions holding the Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.65% of the shares, roughly 13.95 million LPX shares worth $773.94 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.64% or 11.9 million shares worth $659.97 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3.08 million shares estimated at $114.47 million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 2.88 million shares worth around $159.5 million.