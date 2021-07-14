Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Shares Are Up 3.65% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s per share price at $1.62 changed hands at $0.08 or 5.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.52M. YVR’s last price was a discount, traded about -362.96% off its 52-week high of $7.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.31, which suggests the last value was 19.14% up since then. When we look at Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Analysts gave the Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YVR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Instantly YVR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6790 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 5.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.65%, with the 5-day performance at -3.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) is -17.08% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YVR’s forecast low is $22.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1258.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1258.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Liquid Media Group Ltd. earnings to increase by 61.30%.

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 13 and October 18.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.68% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares while 3.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.34%. There are 3.09% institutions holding the Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock share, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.48% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million YVR shares worth $0.69 million.

J. Goldman & Co., L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 65636.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 1038.0 shares estimated at $4349.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.