Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 1.71 million Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.90 changing hands around $1.2 or 4.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.34B. LEVI’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.14% off its 52-week high of $30.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.82, which suggests the last value was 60.47% up since then. When we look at Levi Strauss & Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Analysts gave the Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LEVI as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Levi Strauss & Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) trade information

Instantly LEVI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.04 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 4.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.93%, with the 5-day performance at 1.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is 5.32% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LEVI’s forecast low is $32.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Levi Strauss & Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.62% over the past 6 months, a 538.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 45.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Levi Strauss & Co. will rise 118.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 350.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.21 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021 will be $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $485.5 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 149.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Levi Strauss & Co. earnings to decrease by -133.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.00% per year.

LEVI Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 04 and October 08. The 0.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.42% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares while 87.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.30%. There are 87.22% institutions holding the Levi Strauss & Co. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.32% of the shares, roughly 6.93 million LEVI shares worth $165.74 million.

Select Equity Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.06% or 6.71 million shares worth $160.38 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 4.57 million shares estimated at $109.28 million under it, the former controlled 5.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 4.63% of the shares, roughly 3.86 million shares worth around $75.99 million.