Letâ€™s Jump Into The Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.03 million Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.76. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $159.75 changed hands at -$3.09 or -1.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $69.82B. COFâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -5.16% off its 52-week high of $168.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.06, which suggests the last value was 62.4% up since then. When we look at Capital One Financial Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

Analysts gave the Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended COF as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Capital One Financial Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.37.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) trade information

Instantly COF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 165.44 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -1.90% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.73%, with the 5-day performance at 4.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is 1.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $173.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COFâ€™s forecast low is $145.00 with $210.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -31.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Capital One Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 48.97% over the past 6 months, a 281.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Capital One Financial Corporation will rise 297.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.07 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Capital One Financial Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $7.26 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.83 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.50%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Capital One Financial Corporation earnings to decrease by -53.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.35% per year.

COF Dividends

Capital One Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 19 and July 23. The 0.98% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 0.98% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.76 per year.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.87% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares while 92.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.73%. There are 92.91% institutions holding the Capital One Financial Corporation stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.43% of the shares, roughly 42.56 million COF shares worth $5.41 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.94% or 35.84 million shares worth $4.56 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 25.29 million shares estimated at $3.22 billion under it, the former controlled 5.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 12.93 million shares worth around $1.65 billion.