Let’s Dive Into The Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session,, 1.14 million Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $417.50 changed hands at -$9.62 or -2.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $55.06B. ROKU’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.58% off its 52-week high of $486.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $142.15, which suggests the last value was 65.95% up since then. When we look at Roku Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.17 million.

Analysts gave the Roku Inc. (ROKU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ROKU as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Roku Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Instantly ROKU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 444.58 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -2.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.64%, with the 5-day performance at -1.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is 23.10% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $473.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ROKU’s forecast low is $300.00 with $650.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Roku Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.95% over the past 6 months, a 421.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Roku Inc. will rise 134.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -333.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $618.54 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Roku Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $644.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $315.43 million and $367.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 96.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 75.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Roku Inc. earnings to increase by 72.90%.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Roku Inc. shares while 69.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.79%. There are 69.64% institutions holding the Roku Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.34% of the shares, roughly 9.6 million ROKU shares worth $3.13 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.61% or 7.62 million shares worth $2.48 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.51 million shares estimated at $1.22 billion under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 3.13 million shares worth around $1.02 billion.