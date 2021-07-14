Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Disappoints Wall Street With -2.10% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 3.48 million Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $20.97 changed hands at -$0.45 or -2.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.79B. KIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.39% off its 52-week high of $22.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.03, which suggests the last value was 52.17% up since then. When we look at Kimco Realty Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.99 million.

Analysts gave the Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended KIM as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kimco Realty Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) trade information

Instantly KIM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.48 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -2.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.71%, with the 5-day performance at 1.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) is -5.11% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KIM’s forecast low is $20.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kimco Realty Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.78% over the past 6 months, a 7.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kimco Realty Corporation will fall -93.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 210.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $272 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Kimco Realty Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $274.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $235.96 million and $256.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Kimco Realty Corporation earnings to increase by 181.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.60% per year.

KIM Dividends

Kimco Realty Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 05 and August 09. The 3.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 3.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.88% of Kimco Realty Corporation shares while 94.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.27%. There are 94.46% institutions holding the Kimco Realty Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.41% of the shares, roughly 66.78 million KIM shares worth $1.25 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.77% or 38.02 million shares worth $712.91 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. With 19.32 million shares estimated at $318.95 million under it, the former controlled 4.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held about 4.34% of the shares, roughly 18.83 million shares worth around $353.11 million.