Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 3.6 million Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.20 changing hands around $2.28 or 7.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.66B. JEF’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.28% off its 52-week high of $34.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.99, which suggests the last value was 53.25% up since then. When we look at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Analysts gave the Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JEF as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) trade information

Instantly JEF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 35.69 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 7.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.76%, with the 5-day performance at -4.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is -0.47% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JEF’s forecast low is $39.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jefferies Financial Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.24% over the past 6 months, a 54.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will fall -33.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.39 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021 will be $1.39 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -25.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.00% per year.

JEF Dividends

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 21 and September 27. The 2.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.66% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares while 74.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.47%. There are 74.40% institutions holding the Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.16% of the shares, roughly 22.61 million JEF shares worth $680.69 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.45% or 18.41 million shares worth $554.08 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 5.86 million shares estimated at $176.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 5.53 million shares worth around $179.82 million.