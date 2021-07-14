Is Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 2.78 million Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.17. With the company’s per share price at $3.52 changed hands at $0.29 or 8.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.98M. STRR’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.41% off its 52-week high of $5.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.31, which suggests the last value was 34.38% up since then. When we look at Star Equity Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 306.69K.

Analysts gave the Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended STRR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Star Equity Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) trade information

Instantly STRR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.24 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 8.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.95%, with the 5-day performance at 11.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) is 13.92% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STRR’s forecast low is $5.50 with $5.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -56.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Star Equity Holdings Inc. will rise 27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.32 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Star Equity Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $26.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.05 million and $30.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 179.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Star Equity Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.00% per year.

STRR Dividends

Star Equity Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 09.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.01% of Star Equity Holdings Inc. shares while 10.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.78%. There are 10.02% institutions holding the Star Equity Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.08% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million STRR shares worth $0.72 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.07% or 52747.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.61 million under it, the former controlled 3.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 36396.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.