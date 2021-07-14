Is Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 2.04 million Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $18.10 changed hands at -$1.47 or -7.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.03B. STNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.3% off its 52-week high of $24.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.28, which suggests the last value was 54.25% up since then. When we look at Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 932.08K.

Analysts gave the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended STNG as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.64.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Instantly STNG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.44 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -7.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.75%, with the 5-day performance at -15.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is -18.39% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STNG’s forecast low is $17.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -93.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Scorpio Tankers Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.08% over the past 6 months, a -156.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Scorpio Tankers Inc. will fall -126.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $155.89 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $191.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $371.26 million and $177.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -58.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Scorpio Tankers Inc. earnings to increase by 271.60%.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09. The 2.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.51% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares while 46.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.36%. There are 46.59% institutions holding the Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.46% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million STNG shares worth $69.26 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.46% or 2.59 million shares worth $47.85 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 1.18 million shares estimated at $21.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $10.11 million.