Is Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 3.27 million Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s per share price at $2.93 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $442.17M. NAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.14% off its 52-week high of $4.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.74, which suggests the last value was 6.48% up since then. When we look at Nordic American Tankers Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Analysts gave the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NAT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Instantly NAT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.19 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.68%, with the 5-day performance at -7.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is -17.46% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.01, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NAT’s forecast low is $2.90 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nordic American Tankers Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.68% over the past 6 months, a -200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nordic American Tankers Limited will fall -145.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -43.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.97 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Nordic American Tankers Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $37.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $93.77 million and $37.29 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -76.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Nordic American Tankers Limited earnings to increase by 561.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 16 and August 20. The 9.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 9.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.12% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares while 31.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.49%. There are 31.48% institutions holding the Nordic American Tankers Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.26% of the shares, roughly 9.48 million NAT shares worth $30.81 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.16% or 4.79 million shares worth $15.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. With 3.55 million shares estimated at $12.35 million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 3.26 million shares worth around $10.8 million.