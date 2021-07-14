Is Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.49 million Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $93.76 changed hands at -$3.37 or -3.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.30B. DELL’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.58% off its 52-week high of $104.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $51.08, which suggests the last value was 45.52% up since then. When we look at Dell Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Analysts gave the Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended DELL as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Dell Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.03.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) trade information

Instantly DELL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 100.86 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -3.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.93%, with the 5-day performance at -4.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is -9.83% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $115.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DELL’s forecast low is $92.00 with $136.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dell Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.97% over the past 6 months, a 6.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dell Technologies Inc. will rise 5.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.5 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Dell Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $25.06 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Dell Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.14% per year.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 26.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.60% of Dell Technologies Inc. shares while 85.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.40%. There are 85.13% institutions holding the Dell Technologies Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.12% of the shares, roughly 39.19 million DELL shares worth $3.45 billion.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.95% or 24.83 million shares worth $2.19 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.59 million shares estimated at $1.99 billion under it, the former controlled 8.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 7.06 million shares worth around $622.44 million.