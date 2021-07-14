Is Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session,, 1.07 million Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $68.12 changing hands around $7.66 or 12.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.99B. CMP’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.52% off its 52-week high of $71.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.61, which suggests the last value was 28.64% up since then. When we look at Compass Minerals International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 251.26K.

Analysts gave the Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CMP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Compass Minerals International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) trade information

Instantly CMP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 72.00 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 12.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.04%, with the 5-day performance at 2.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) is -9.22% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.61% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CMP’s forecast low is $62.00 with $84.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compass Minerals International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.67% over the past 6 months, a 54.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Compass Minerals International Inc. will fall -250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 314.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $221.77 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Compass Minerals International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $246.97 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Compass Minerals International Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.55% per year.

CMP Dividends

Compass Minerals International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 06. The 4.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.88. It is important to note, however, that the 4.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of Compass Minerals International Inc. shares while 91.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.98%. There are 91.12% institutions holding the Compass Minerals International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.67% of the shares, roughly 3.97 million CMP shares worth $248.88 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.81% or 3.34 million shares worth $209.22 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Morningstar Wide Moat Research ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 1.99 million shares estimated at $135.14 million under it, the former controlled 5.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 3.34% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $71.19 million.