Is American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session,, 1.5 million American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.70 changing hands around $0.3 or 0.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.85B. AEO’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.24% off its 52-week high of $38.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.25, which suggests the last value was 74.8% up since then. When we look at American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.21 million.

Analysts gave the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AEO as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

Instantly AEO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 37.54 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 81.37%, with the 5-day performance at -1.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 6.06% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AEO’s forecast low is $29.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.98% for it to hit the projected low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 58.95% over the past 6 months, a 950.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 45.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. will rise 1,866.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.21 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $1.23 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.80%. The 2021 estimates are for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings to decrease by -212.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.70% per year.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 07 and September 13. The 1.98% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.98% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.83% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares while 110.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.23%. There are 110.16% institutions holding the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.82% of the shares, roughly 24.85 million AEO shares worth $726.73 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.06% or 18.55 million shares worth $542.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.2 million shares estimated at $283.43 million under it, the former controlled 4.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 4.24 million shares worth around $123.98 million.