Is Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 2.38 million Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $1.39 changed hands at $0.17 or 13.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $78.27M. ALNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.0% off its 52-week high of $2.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 26.62% up since then. When we look at Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 592.56K.

Analysts gave the Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALNA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) trade information

Instantly ALNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 13.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.59%, with the 5-day performance at 9.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) is 9.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALNA’s forecast low is $5.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -619.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -259.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.21% over the past 6 months, a 17.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 19.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 52.70%.

ALNA Dividends

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.52% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 34.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.15%. There are 34.87% institutions holding the Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.93% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million ALNA shares worth $5.56 million.

Frazier Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.77% or 3.33 million shares worth $4.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.85 million shares estimated at $1.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $0.86 million.