Investors Could Make -46.83% On Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Stock

In the latest trading session,, 1.41 million Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $129.40 changed hands at -$6.88 or -5.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.53B. BYND’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.79% off its 52-week high of $221.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $99.86, which suggests the last value was 22.83% up since then. When we look at Beyond Meat Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.72 million.

Analysts gave the Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended BYND as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Beyond Meat Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Instantly BYND was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 142.99 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -5.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.02%, with the 5-day performance at -6.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is -8.79% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $121.15, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BYND’s forecast low is $70.00 with $190.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Beyond Meat Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.84% over the past 6 months, a -80.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Beyond Meat Inc. will fall -1,050.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $142.62 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Beyond Meat Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $153.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $113.34 million and $94.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for Beyond Meat Inc. earnings to decrease by -187.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.90% per year.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 06.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.88% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares while 52.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.50%. There are 52.13% institutions holding the Beyond Meat Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.75% of the shares, roughly 6.78 million BYND shares worth $882.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 3.94 million shares worth $512.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.24 million shares estimated at $161.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $139.26 million.