Investors Could Make -20.52% On Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Stock

In the last trading session, 4.69 million Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $169.27 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $444.00B. JNJ’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.59% off its 52-week high of $173.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $133.65, which suggests the last value was 21.04% up since then. When we look at Johnson & Johnson’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.09 million.
Analysts gave the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended JNJ as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Johnson & Johnson’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.26.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) trade information
Instantly JNJ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 171.18 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.55%, with the 5-day performance at 0.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is 2.61% up.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $186.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JNJ’s forecast low is $160.00 with $204.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.48% for it to hit the projected low.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Johnson & Johnson share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.21% over the past 6 months, a 18.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Johnson & Johnson will rise 35.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.50% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.19 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $22.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.61 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Johnson & Johnson earnings to decrease by -4.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.45% per year.
JNJ Dividends
Johnson & Johnson is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 21. The 2.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.24. It is important to note, however, that the 2.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson shares while 69.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.08%. There are 69.02% institutions holding the Johnson & Johnson stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.72% of the shares, roughly 229.73 million JNJ shares worth $37.76 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.20% or 189.69 million shares worth $31.18 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 74.11 million shares estimated at $12.18 billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 53.83 million shares worth around $8.85 billion.