Investor Confidence Inclines As scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Shares Gain $0.45

In the last trading session, 1.43 million scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s per share price at $6.58 changed hands at $0.45 or 7.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $180.56M. SCPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.5% off its 52-week high of $9.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.06, which suggests the last value was 23.1% up since then. When we look at scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 94.53K.

Analysts gave the scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SCPH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) trade information

Instantly SCPH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.70 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 7.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.39%, with the 5-day performance at -1.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) is 15.03% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCPH’s forecast low is $11.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.17% for it to hit the projected low.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the scPharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.97% over the past 6 months, a 3.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for scPharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.00%. The 2021 estimates are for scPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 26.10%.

SCPH Dividends

scPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 23.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.50% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 65.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.60%. There are 65.52% institutions holding the scPharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 17.54% of the shares, roughly 4.8 million SCPH shares worth $25.38 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.01% or 3.83 million shares worth $20.27 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $2.51 million under it, the former controlled 1.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.86 million.