Investing In Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.60. With the company’s per share price at $4.06 changed hands at -$0.31 or -7.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.52M. VINO’s last price was a discount, traded about -428.33% off its 52-week high of $21.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was 26.11% up since then. When we look at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Instantly VINO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.80 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -7.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.41%, with the 5-day performance at -14.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) is -0.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14560.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -993.70%.

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 06.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.21% of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. shares while 0.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.67%. There are 0.59% institutions holding the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 19065.0 VINO shares worth $66918.0.

Citizens Financial Group Inc/RI holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 16666.0 shares worth $58497.0 as of Mar 30, 2021.

