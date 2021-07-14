Investing In Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) Stock. Performance & Trends – Marketing Sentinel
Investing In Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.83 changing hands around $0.23 or 8.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.75M. EVK’s current price is a discount, trading about -193.29% off its 52-week high of $8.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 71.73% up since then. When we look at Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 401.91K.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Instantly EVK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.06 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 8.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.19%, with the 5-day performance at -5.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) is 9.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. earnings to increase by 158.20%.

EVK Dividends

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 16.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.10% of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares while 1.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.82%. There are 1.30% institutions holding the Ever-Glory International Group Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.67% of the shares, roughly 98800.0 EVK shares worth $0.26 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 52000.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 27000.0 shares estimated at $72090.0 under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 25000.0 shares worth around $66750.0.

