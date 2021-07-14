HUSA Stock: More Upside For Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA)?

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s per share price at $1.95 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.70M. HUSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -226.15% off its 52-week high of $6.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 55.9% up since then. When we look at Houston American Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Analysts gave the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HUSA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Houston American Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Instantly HUSA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1700 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.43%, with the 5-day performance at -3.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) is 7.73% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUSA’s forecast low is $137.50 with $137.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6951.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6951.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Houston American Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -18.20%.

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 16.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.28% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares while 2.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.12%. There are 2.86% institutions holding the Houston American Energy Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.17% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million HUSA shares worth $0.24 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 55449.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 28000.0 shares worth around $56560.0.