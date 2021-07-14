How Will Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.84 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.42M. TAOP’s current price is a discount, trading about -339.06% off its 52-week high of $16.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.93, which suggests the last value was 49.74% up since then. When we look at Taoping Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 576.63K.

Analysts gave the Taoping Inc. (TAOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TAOP as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Taoping Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Instantly TAOP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.78 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.21%, with the 5-day performance at -17.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) is -20.17% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TAOP’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -212.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -212.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Taoping Inc. earnings to decrease by -366.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.00% per year.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 30.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.16% of Taoping Inc. shares while 0.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.95%. There are 0.69% institutions holding the Taoping Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.45% of the shares, roughly 43100.0 TAOP shares worth $0.41 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 22706.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 3739.0 shares estimated at $35183.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.