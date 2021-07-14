How Will ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 2.84 million ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $37.92 changed hands at -$0.52 or -1.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.75B. ON’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.59% off its 52-week high of $44.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.75, which suggests the last value was 47.92% up since then. When we look at ON Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.67 million.

Analysts gave the ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ON as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Instantly ON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 38.56 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -1.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.86%, with the 5-day performance at -0.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is 0.37% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ON’s forecast low is $17.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.17% for it to hit the projected low.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ON Semiconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.19% over the past 6 months, a 127.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ON Semiconductor Corporation will rise 308.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 88.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.62 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that ON Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.21 billion and $1.32 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.00%. The 2021 estimates are for ON Semiconductor Corporation earnings to increase by 9.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.95% per year.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 06 and August 10.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.46% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares while 97.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.65%. There are 97.21% institutions holding the ON Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.76% of the shares, roughly 41.69 million ON shares worth $1.73 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 38.14 million shares worth $1.59 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. With 11.6 million shares estimated at $482.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $421.34 million.