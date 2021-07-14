Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.96 million Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.08. With the company’s per share price at $47.13 changed hands at $0.09 or 0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.72B. HRL’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.39% off its 52-week high of $52.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.45, which suggests the last value was 7.81% up since then. When we look at Hormel Foods Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Analysts gave the Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended HRL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Hormel Foods Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) trade information

Instantly HRL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 48.59 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.12%, with the 5-day performance at -1.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is -3.38% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.44, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HRL’s forecast low is $42.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hormel Foods Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.08% over the past 6 months, a 4.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hormel Foods Corporation will rise 10.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.6 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Hormel Foods Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $2.82 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Hormel Foods Corporation earnings to decrease by -7.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

HRL Dividends

Hormel Foods Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 23 and August 27. The 2.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.98. It is important to note, however, that the 2.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.62% of Hormel Foods Corporation shares while 42.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.77%. There are 42.31% institutions holding the Hormel Foods Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.18% of the shares, roughly 33.49 million HRL shares worth $1.6 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.24% or 28.41 million shares worth $1.36 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.2 million shares estimated at $487.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 7.61 million shares worth around $363.63 million.