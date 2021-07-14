Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.58 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $196.18M. GPL’s current price is a discount, trading about -100.0% off its 52-week high of $1.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 3.45% up since then. When we look at Great Panther Mining Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Analysts gave the Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GPL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Great Panther Mining Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

Instantly GPL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6100 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.24%, with the 5-day performance at -5.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) is -18.24% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.51, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GPL’s forecast low is $1.15 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -331.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -98.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Great Panther Mining Limited will fall -100.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.36 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Great Panther Mining Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018 will be $16.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.3 million and $16.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Great Panther Mining Limited earnings to increase by 100.30%.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares while 22.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.47%. There are 22.24% institutions holding the Great Panther Mining Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.01% of the shares, roughly 21.32 million GPL shares worth $18.17 million.

Ruffer LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.45% or 12.25 million shares worth $10.44 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. With 18.89 million shares estimated at $14.55 million under it, the former controlled 5.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 7.73 million shares worth around $5.95 million.