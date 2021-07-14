Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 2.05 million Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $58.00 changed hands at -$15.57 or -21.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.44B. GKOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.69% off its 52-week high of $99.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.46, which suggests the last value was 33.69% up since then. When we look at Glaukos Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 334.89K.

Analysts gave the Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended GKOS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Glaukos Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) trade information

Instantly GKOS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 79.67 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -21.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.25%, with the 5-day performance at -10.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) is -7.93% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $89.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GKOS’s forecast low is $48.00 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -81.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Glaukos Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.69% over the past 6 months, a 24.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Glaukos Corporation will rise 52.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -211.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $71.37 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Glaukos Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $75.21 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Glaukos Corporation earnings to decrease by -821.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

GKOS Dividends

Glaukos Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.25% of Glaukos Corporation shares while 109.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.73%. There are 109.07% institutions holding the Glaukos Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.71% of the shares, roughly 7.27 million GKOS shares worth $610.21 million.

Brown Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.73% or 6.35 million shares worth $533.36 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 3.6 million shares estimated at $301.89 million under it, the former controlled 7.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.64% of the shares, roughly 3.07 million shares worth around $226.11 million.