GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Stock Could Make A -29.63% Loss

In the latest trading session,, 1.08 million GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.40 changing hands around $1.19 or 3.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.82B. GFL’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.27% off its 52-week high of $36.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.19, which suggests the last value was 46.94% up since then. When we look at GFL Environmental Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 961.87K.

Analysts gave the GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GFL as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

Instantly GFL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 32.68 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 3.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.96%, with the 5-day performance at -2.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) is -5.45% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GFL’s forecast low is $18.17 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 43.92% for it to hit the projected low.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GFL Environmental Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.48% over the past 6 months, a -161.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.70%.

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05. The 0.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.04% of GFL Environmental Inc. shares while 93.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.11%. There are 93.99% institutions holding the GFL Environmental Inc. stock share, with BC Partners Advisors L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 19.83% of the shares, roughly 62.61 million GFL shares worth $2.19 billion.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.10% or 50.82 million shares worth $1.78 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Series Canada Fund. With 6.1 million shares estimated at $172.68 million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Canada Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $96.86 million.