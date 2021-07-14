Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Will Continue To Grow In 2021.

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.61 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $187.65M. FTFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -332.57% off its 52-week high of $11.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.56, which suggests the last value was 40.23% up since then. When we look at Future FinTech Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Analysts gave the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FTFT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Instantly FTFT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.92 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -1.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.96%, with the 5-day performance at -12.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is -17.45% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FTFT’s forecast low is $14.30 with $14.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -447.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -447.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.19 million and $43.9 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -172.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 16.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.24% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares while 1.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.65%. There are 1.71% institutions holding the Future FinTech Group Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million FTFT shares worth $1.07 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 0.17 million shares worth $1.06 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 79315.0 shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 58811.0 shares worth around $0.18 million.