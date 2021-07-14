EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch EZGO Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 2.63 million EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.97 changed hands at $0.44 or 12.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.05M. EZGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -389.67% off its 52-week high of $19.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.21, which suggests the last value was 19.14% up since then. When we look at EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 417.32K.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Instantly EZGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.30 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 12.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.08%, with the 5-day performance at 9.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) is -1.98% down.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for EZGO Technologies Ltd. earnings to decrease by -90.40%.

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 24.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.96% of EZGO Technologies Ltd. shares while 0.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.06%. There are 0.49% institutions holding the EZGO Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Trellus Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.46% of the shares, roughly 50000.0 EZGO shares worth $0.3 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 12585.0 shares worth $74377.0 as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 2944.0 shares estimated at $17399.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.