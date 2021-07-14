Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.72 million Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s per share price at $44.79 changed hands at -$0.49 or -1.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.79B. EXC’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.74% off its 52-week high of $47.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.97, which suggests the last value was 24.16% up since then. When we look at Exelon Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.21 million.

Analysts gave the Exelon Corporation (EXC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended EXC as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Exelon Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.6.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Instantly EXC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 45.30 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is -4.52% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXC’s forecast low is $40.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exelon Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.00% over the past 6 months, a -13.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exelon Corporation will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.91 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Exelon Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $9.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.7 billion and $8.85 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Exelon Corporation earnings to decrease by -33.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.47% per year.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 06. The 3.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.53. It is important to note, however, that the 3.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.27% of Exelon Corporation shares while 81.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.72%. There are 81.50% institutions holding the Exelon Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.62% of the shares, roughly 83.8 million EXC shares worth $3.67 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.41% or 81.72 million shares worth $3.57 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. With 27.45 million shares estimated at $1.2 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 27.04 million shares worth around $1.04 billion.