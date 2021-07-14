Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 2.82 million Edison International (NYSE:EIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $57.31 changed hands at -$0.89 or -1.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.46B. EIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.35% off its 52-week high of $66.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.47, which suggests the last value was 15.42% up since then. When we look at Edison International’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Analysts gave the Edison International (EIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended EIX as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Edison International’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) trade information

Instantly EIX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 58.35 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.77%, with the 5-day performance at -0.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is -1.14% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EIX’s forecast low is $59.00 with $79.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Edison International (EIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Edison International share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.07% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Edison International will rise 4.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.29 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Edison International’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $4.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.99 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Edison International earnings to decrease by -47.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.40% per year.

EIX Dividends

Edison International is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 30. The 4.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.65. It is important to note, however, that the 4.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Edison International shares while 90.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.34%. There are 90.29% institutions holding the Edison International stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.31% of the shares, roughly 42.92 million EIX shares worth $2.52 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.86% or 37.41 million shares worth $2.19 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.0 million shares estimated at $644.6 million under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 10.69 million shares worth around $626.36 million.