E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Stock Forecast For 2021: $17.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 3.31 million E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.95 changed hands at -$0.18 or -1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.48B. ETWO’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.15% off its 52-week high of $14.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.26, which suggests the last value was 24.57% up since then. When we look at E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.
Analysts gave the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ETWO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.
E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information
Instantly ETWO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.00 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.01%, with the 5-day performance at -7.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is -18.16% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ETWO’s forecast low is $12.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.59% for it to hit the projected low.
E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.90% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $88.39 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021 will be $90.48 million.
The 2021 estimates are for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -134.30%.
ETWO Dividends
E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 18.
E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.41% of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares while 94.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.73%. There are 94.73% institutions holding the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 23.89% of the shares, roughly 44.68 million ETWO shares worth $445.02 million.
Elliott Investment Management L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.46% or 25.17 million shares worth $250.7 million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.5 million shares estimated at $54.78 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $26.59 million.