D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 3.08 million D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $86.51 changed hands at -$2.52 or -2.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.02B. DHI’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.56% off its 52-week high of $106.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $56.68, which suggests the last value was 34.48% up since then. When we look at D.R. Horton Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.36 million.

Analysts gave the D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended DHI as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. D.R. Horton Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.81.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) trade information

Instantly DHI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 93.71 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.52%, with the 5-day performance at -4.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is -2.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $110.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DHI’s forecast low is $89.00 with $124.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.88% for it to hit the projected low.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the D.R. Horton Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.11% over the past 6 months, a 62.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 40.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for D.R. Horton Inc. will rise 63.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.19 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that D.R. Horton Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $7.85 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.90%. The 2021 estimates are for D.R. Horton Inc. earnings to increase by 49.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.10% per year.

DHI Dividends

D.R. Horton Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 30. The 0.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 0.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.00% of D.R. Horton Inc. shares while 83.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.13%. There are 83.82% institutions holding the D.R. Horton Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.91% of the shares, roughly 35.71 million DHI shares worth $2.46 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.34% or 33.68 million shares worth $2.32 billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.97 million shares estimated at $1.07 billion under it, the former controlled 3.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 9.79 million shares worth around $674.69 million.