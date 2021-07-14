CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 3.08 million CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $81.66 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $106.06B. CVS’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.96% off its 52-week high of $90.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $55.36, which suggests the last value was 32.21% up since then. When we look at CVS Health Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.65 million.

Analysts gave the CVS Health Corporation (CVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CVS as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CVS Health Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.06.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) trade information

Instantly CVS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 82.38 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.56%, with the 5-day performance at 0.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is -4.46% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVS’s forecast low is $80.00 with $107.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.03% for it to hit the projected low.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CVS Health Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.35% over the past 6 months, a 2.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CVS Health Corporation will fall -22.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.13 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that CVS Health Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $70.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.23 billion and $66.66 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.30%. The 2021 estimates are for CVS Health Corporation earnings to increase by 7.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.00% per year.

CVS Dividends

CVS Health Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09. The 2.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of CVS Health Corporation shares while 78.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.69%. There are 78.55% institutions holding the CVS Health Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.08% of the shares, roughly 106.33 million CVS shares worth $8.0 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.18% or 94.56 million shares worth $7.11 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 36.96 million shares estimated at $2.78 billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 28.49 million shares worth around $2.14 billion.