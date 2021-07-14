Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.63 million Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $34.86 changed hands at $1.75 or 5.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.87B. CRCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.86% off its 52-week high of $47.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.88, which suggests the last value was 57.31% up since then. When we look at Cricut Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 863.28K.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Instantly CRCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 36.53 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 5.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 95.84%, with the 5-day performance at 1.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) is 9.01% up.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $319.08 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cricut Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $252.54 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Cricut Inc. earnings to increase by 294.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.70% per year.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.19% of Cricut Inc. shares while 88.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.93%. There are 88.85% institutions holding the Cricut Inc. stock share, with Granahan Investment Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.88% of the shares, roughly 2.45 million CRCT shares worth $48.39 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.86% or 1.46 million shares worth $28.81 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $13.63 million under it, the former controlled 4.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $3.47 million.