Could UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 1.04 million UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $63.88 changed hands at -$0.48 or -0.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.70B. PATH’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.89% off its 52-week high of $90.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.50, which suggests the last value was 3.73% up since then. When we look at UiPath Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.54 million.

Analysts gave the UiPath Inc. (PATH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended PATH as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 69.60 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.72%, with the 5-day performance at -0.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is -9.99% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PATH’s forecast low is $40.00 with $86.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.38% for it to hit the projected low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for UiPath Inc. earnings to increase by 82.20%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 08.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.06% of UiPath Inc. shares while 26.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.33%. There are 26.07% institutions holding the UiPath Inc. stock share, with ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF the top institutional holder. As of May 30, 2021, the company held 0.86% of the shares, roughly 3.65 million PATH shares worth $291.07 million.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 1.04 million shares worth $83.25 million as of May 30, 2021.