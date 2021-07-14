Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CND): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session,, 1.45 million Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.52 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $370.47M. CND’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.71% off its 52-week high of $10.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.63, which suggests the last value was 8.46% up since then. When we look at Concord Acquisition Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 397.19K.

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) trade information

Instantly CND is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.70 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 0.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.97%, with the 5-day performance at 5.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) is 6.40% up.

CND Dividends

Concord Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Concord Acquisition Corp shares while 58.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.49%. There are 58.49% institutions holding the Concord Acquisition Corp stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.20% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million CND shares worth $17.2 million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.53% or 1.0 million shares worth $9.78 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 0.29 million shares estimated at $2.81 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $1.96 million.