Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 2.73 million Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $82.64 changed hands at -$0.29 or -0.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $69.83B. CL’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.56% off its 52-week high of $86.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $72.61, which suggests the last value was 12.14% up since then. When we look at Colgate-Palmolive Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.03 million.
Analysts gave the Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended CL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.8.
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) trade information
Instantly CL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 83.32 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is -1.18% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.34, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CL’s forecast low is $74.00 with $99.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.45% for it to hit the projected low.
Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Colgate-Palmolive Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.61% over the past 6 months, a 7.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Colgate-Palmolive Company will rise 8.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.20% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.24 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Colgate-Palmolive Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $4.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.9 billion and $4.15 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Colgate-Palmolive Company earnings to increase by 14.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.89% per year.
CL Dividends
Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 30. The 2.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 79.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.06%. There are 79.88% institutions holding the Colgate-Palmolive Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.79% of the shares, roughly 74.34 million CL shares worth $5.86 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.22% or 61.05 million shares worth $4.81 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 23.9 million shares estimated at $1.88 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 17.38 million shares worth around $1.37 billion.