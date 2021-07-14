Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $71.76 changed hands at $0.27 or 0.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.29B. CELH’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.66% off its 52-week high of $83.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.05, which suggests the last value was 83.21% up since then. When we look at Celsius Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CELH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 75.61 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 0.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.64%, with the 5-day performance at -1.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is 12.46% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CELH’s forecast low is $78.00 with $92.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Celsius Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.65% over the past 6 months, a 18.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.47 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Celsius Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $62.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.04 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 78.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Celsius Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 69.61% per year.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 11.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 74.92% of Celsius Holdings Inc. shares while 65.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 260.76%. There are 65.40% institutions holding the Celsius Holdings Inc. stock share, with Arcus Capital Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 38.48% of the shares, roughly 22.01 million CELH shares worth $1.06 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.12% or 4.64 million shares worth $223.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.79 million shares estimated at $86.05 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $42.65 million.