Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $212.55 changed hands at -$2.64 or -1.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $115.00B. CAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.06% off its 52-week high of $246.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $129.23, which suggests the last value was 39.2% up since then. When we look at Caterpillar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.52 million.

Analysts gave the Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended CAT as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Caterpillar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.38.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

Instantly CAT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 219.05 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is -2.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $242.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CAT’s forecast low is $125.00 with $303.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Caterpillar Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.00% over the past 6 months, a 46.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Caterpillar Inc. will rise 131.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.59 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Caterpillar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $12 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10 billion and $9.88 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Caterpillar Inc. earnings to decrease by -49.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.06% per year.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 29 and August 02. The 2.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.44. It is important to note, however, that the 2.06% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Caterpillar Inc. shares while 70.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.44%. There are 70.30% institutions holding the Caterpillar Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.45% of the shares, roughly 46.27 million CAT shares worth $10.73 billion.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.47% or 40.95 million shares worth $9.49 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 15.37 million shares estimated at $3.56 billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 11.17 million shares worth around $2.59 billion.