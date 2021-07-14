Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Stock Forecast For 2021: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session,, 0.96 million Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.49 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.30B. CUK’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.28% off its 52-week high of $27.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.38, which suggests the last value was 49.34% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.
Analysts gave the Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CUK as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information
Instantly CUK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.98 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.09%, with the 5-day performance at -9.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is -20.81% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.26, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CUK’s forecast low is $14.70 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -95.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.26% for it to hit the projected low.
Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.50% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.59 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Carnival Corporation & plc earnings to decrease by -405.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.40% per year.
CUK Dividends
Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 18 and December 22. The 9.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 9.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares while 8.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.00%. There are 8.00% institutions holding the Carnival Corporation & plc stock share, with Aristeia Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 49.36% of the shares, roughly 4.5 million CUK shares worth $100.79 million.
Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 20.33% or 1.85 million shares worth $41.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $5.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Large Cap International Portfolio held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 26209.0 shares worth around $0.63 million.