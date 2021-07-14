Can Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.16 million Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.10 changed hands at -$0.27 or -2.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.70B. AM’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.84% off its 52-week high of $10.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.09, which suggests the last value was 49.6% up since then. When we look at Antero Midstream Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.71 million.

Analysts gave the Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended AM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Antero Midstream Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Instantly AM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.64 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -2.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.00%, with the 5-day performance at -1.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is -3.99% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.40, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AM’s forecast low is $8.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Midstream Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.69% over the past 6 months, a 388.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antero Midstream Corporation will rise 5.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220.78 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Midstream Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $216.26 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Antero Midstream Corporation earnings to increase by 68.00%.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 27 and August 02. The 8.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 8.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.89% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 53.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.17%. There are 53.13% institutions holding the Antero Midstream Corporation stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.52% of the shares, roughly 31.13 million AM shares worth $281.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.34% or 30.28 million shares worth $273.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.28 million shares estimated at $152.39 million under it, the former controlled 3.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 8.76 million shares worth around $79.13 million.